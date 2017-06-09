Howell Fire Academy Celebrates 13 Graduates

June 9, 2017

Thirteen students from area high schools graduated from an academy that will put them on track for a career in firefighting.



The Howell Schools Fire Academy celebrated the graduation of their fourth class Thursday evening at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center on campus. Cadets from Howell, Hartland, South Lyon, and Whitmore Lake made up the class that prepares them for and gets them the certification needed to become firefighters. Brighton Area Fire Authority Lieutenant Tom Kiurski, who has run the program since it was founded, praised the passion the students showed throughout the 10-month course. He complimented their effort and dedication, saying they were a great group of students to teach. He said he, and many of the officers that help with the class love to pass their knowledge on, and when they see “that spark, that fire, that glow in their eyes,” then that is all they need to keep going forward.



Cadets shared the Fireman’s Prayer, a poem entitled To Be a Fireman, and spoke about academy life to family, friends, instructors, and members of various fire departments. State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer was on hand and complimented the academy, stating that it was a model program that should be implemented in every school district across the state.



South Lyon Fire Chief Mike Kennedy called the graduates a valuable asset to the community. They also received certificates of recognition from Congressman Mike Bishop, honoring their dedication. Many of the graduating class have already begun working with various fire authorities across the Livingston County area. (MK/JK)