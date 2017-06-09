Pink Partiers Raise Funds & Celebrate Hope At Annual Soiree

June 9, 2017

The community was tickled pink to have the yearly Pink Party return to downtown Howell last night.



The 9th annual event partners with St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Livingston to raise funds for breast cancer research and supportive care. Pink Party President Diana Biermann says the event is for the community, by the community, and fights fear with fun. There was no shortage of fun at this year’s party, which included fitness and dance break-out sessions, a parade, fashion show, musicians, and a dunk tank that Sheriff Mike Murphy couldn’t seem to stay out of.



The Queen of the Night was picked from a fishbowl by Undersheriff Jeffrey Warder. This year’s Queen, Howell resident Christine Bennett, says she loves attending the party every year in honor of her close friend Cathy Finfer of Howell, who is a six year survivor. For Finfer, her journey was a stroke of luck and early detection. She found the lump Christmas Day in 2010, though was fortunately diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in January. Because it was detected early, Finfer only needed radiation, and has “been surviving ever since".



Another guest, Kristi Cox, also attends every year to pay homage to friends and family who have fought breast cancer. Cox wears a sash comprised of photos of those people. Everyone on her sash has won their fight, except for Cox’s aunt who died four years ago. Her aunt was diagnosed around the time the Pink Party was started, and Cox has participated every year in her honor. Cox appreciates that the event remains local and aids the Livingston County community. Knowing where the funds go and the difference the Pink Party makes, Cox says “It’s something real and tangible that we’re taking part in."



Funds raised at this year’s party will take a few days to calculate, but will be used to help purchase a stereotactic biopsy table for the St. Joseph Brighton Cancer Center. Andrea Barksdale, Manager of Breast Imaging Services for St. Joseph Mercy, says the hospital has been able to purchase an ultrasound unit, a breast MR coil for screenings, and fund a genetic counseling employee- all of which was made possible by funds raised at past Pink Parties.



A link to an album of photos from the evening is posted below. (DK)