Appeal To Be Heard In Case Against Former Howell Business Owner

June 9, 2017

The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal from the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office regarding a case of sexual assault involving a former Howell business owner.



52-year-old David Price III, owner of the now-closed Hog Wild BBQ and Catering in Howell, was charged in two separate cases last year with 3rd and 4th degree CSC force/coercion and 4th degree CSC force/coercion. The charges stem from allegations made by two 20-year-old women who were fairly new employees at Hog Wild when each incident occurred. The first assault occurred on the victim’s first day of work in November 2014, and on the third day of work for the other victim in August of 2015. Price claims sex with the first victim was consensual, and that sexual interactions with the second victim were as well because she did not leave, step away, or complain.



The first victim went to St. Joe’s Livingston following the assault where nurses gathered evidence. The evidence was tested and it was discovered that Price’s DNA was found in the victim’s pelvic region. That victim testified during a preliminary exam in March of 2016. She however passed away sometime between then and November of 2016, though the date and manner of death is not listed in court records. Price is not suspected of having a role in her death.



In January, a motion on behalf of Price was granted to exclude evidence of other acts. The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office is appealing that decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals, though future dates in the case have not been set at this time. (DK)