Brighton Mother Leading Effort To Create Down Syndrome Resource Center

June 9, 2017

An event Saturday night in Brighton will help raise funds for a facility in Metro Detroit that will provide free services to individuals of all ages with Down syndrome.



GiGi’s Playhouse is raising funds to open up a Michigan location and a Brighton mother is leading the effort to make it a reality. Lisa Kocab is a mother of five boys, including 6-year-old P.J., who has Down syndrome. A Michigan native, Kocab says her family was transplanted to Wisconsin nearly nine years ago and that’s where P.J. was born. In her efforts to find resources for him, she came across a website for Gigi’s Playhouse, an internationally recognized achievement center that offers free educational and therapeutic programming to individuals of all ages with Down syndrome and their families.



She led a fundraising drive and was able to help open a chapter in Milwaukee. But then a year-and-a-half ago they moved back to Brighton and now she’s looking to do it again. A big part of that will be a fundraising dinner at the Lingenfelter Collection Saturday night that will feature over 180 iconic vehicles worth over $50 million. Festivities will include a strolling dinner, an open bar, a variety of auction items and a raffle. Ticket details are available through the link below.



Kocab said they are also excited to welcome the founder of Gigi’s Playhouse, Nancy Gianni, to the event. There are currently 31 centers across North America, but none in Michigan. Kocab says they haven’t identified a Michigan location yet, but that it will be located in Southeast Michigan. (JK)