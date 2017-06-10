Investigation, Due Diligence Continues On Lyon Township Water Project

Plans for a new water treatment system are coming together in Lyon Township.



The Lyon Township Board met recently and received an update on progress from Ohio-based Artesian of Pioneer, owned by South Lyon native Ed Kidston. He informed the board that there have been no red flags thus far in the due diligence process and they’re moving forward at lightning speed. He said they have a good indication of what they’ll be proposing to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the township to address their water needs. Officials are hoping to have everything operational by the first part of next year.



The project will be funded through bonds and once completed, residents will be able to get rid of water softeners and filters but also eliminate costly bags of salt.



Supervisor John Dolan tells WHMI what’s on the table is two new water towers, one million gallons each, for storage and two treatment plants with softened water. He says they’re redoing both water plants and going through the process but it’s an expensive venture so are vetting everything carefully. The hope is to start delivering eater in the early part of next year. Dolan says it’s exciting and they’re hoping to give residents really high quality, good tasting water.



Kidston has been taking water and soil samples and scouting water tower locations. He has met with the MDEQ, along with consultants related to potential sites for the water towers. Kidston told the board he’s continuing discussions with the MDEQ about the best way to soften the water, noting the township is in a unique situation because it currently has a groundwater discharge wastewater treatment plant. The intent is to recycle wastewater at the new plant, which the DEQ is on board with.



Kidston said the woodwind plant and south hill plant sites are being considered as production wells but no determination been made. He noted they’re still developing plans and weighing pros and cons of a single treatment plant versus two but testing at both sites revealed the township has good water and that there was no arsenic in the water supply. (JM)