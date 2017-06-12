D-19 Construction Starts Next Monday

Construction is scheduled to start soon on another leg of D-19 in Marion Township.



Message boards are up on Coon Lake Road and others notifying motorists of the upcoming work, scheduled to start on Monday, June 19th. The Livingston County Road Commission says it’s a rehab/preventive maintenance project that involves milling the pavement down, making room for a paved shoulder and then putting two courses of asphalt back on top. The project is a continuation of work being done over the last four years. The first piece was from north of Crooked Lake Road to just south of Wright Road, then they did a section south of Wright Road into town, which was more involved and widened D-19 by the hotel and I-96 intersection.



Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI it’s a pretty straightforward project involving daytime construction and the work will be done via flag control. It will start from just south of Triangle Lake Road to just north of Coon Lake Road but also include thee two adjacent portions of Coon Lake Road, roughly 1000 feet on either side of D-19. He cautions there will be some backups as milling will be done on both Coon Lake and D-19 for the project. The D-19 and Coon Lake Road intersection was constructed as a single project when the traffic light was initially installed. Craine says since all of that pavement is the same age; this was a good time to catch it all.



The project is expected to wrap up by end of the July but should be fairly quick since it’s not as involved as some other stretches of D-19 where widening work was previously done. D-19 is a very busy road with traffic counts of 15,000 vehicles per day. Craine says they’ve got another leg coming next year and the idea is to try and catch D-19 while it’s still in reasonably good shape, before it starts to fall apart. (JM)