South Lyon Woman Sentenced For Escape Attempt Into Brighton Mill Pond

June 12, 2017

A South Lyon woman who tried to escape police custody by way of the Brighton Mill Pond has been sentenced.



32-year-old Lisa Finlayson was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to two years and 10 months to eight years in prison. Finlayson was convicted last month of one count of escape while awaiting trial for a felony, which stems from her escape attempt at the Brighton Mill Pond last August. Finlayson and another inmate were being escorted from the 53rd District Court in Brighton into a patrol car when they ran off. Finlayson jumped into the Mill Pond, but was pulled out shortly after with a dredging device. The other inmate was arrested after breaking into a home to steal a change of clothes.



Finlayson had been in custody for operating while intoxicated causing death as a result of her role in a 2015 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Lawrence Pettis of Howell. Her pick-up truck struck Pettis’ motorcycle and pushed it into another vehicle. Finlayson’s 3-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle at the time and testing later revealed cocaine in Finlayson’s system. She was sentenced to serve 86 months to 15 years for her guilty plea in that case. Her sentence for the escape attempt will run consecutive to that. (DK/JK)