Lights Intentionally Blind Pilot, Sheriff's Office Seeking Information

June 12, 2017

Local authorities are investigating an incident involving lights pointed at a plane.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an aircraft being illuminated by very bright beams of light on Saturday, June 3rd around 10:30pm. The pilot reported that he was inbound for a landing at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport when he saw a very bright flash. When he looked in the direction of that flash, he was struck again by beams of light which he observed to originate from two sources very close together. He described the light as being white light consistent with powerful spotlights and not laser lights. The lights caused the pilot to temporarily lose his night vision and momentarily blinded him.



Authorities say the pilot was able to maintain control of his aircraft, and regain sufficient vision to safely land. There were no injuries. The aircraft was a Diamond DA-20 airplane which is a single engine, piston powered, two seat airplane. The Sheriff’s Office says the timing between being hit by the light combined with the movement of the aircraft would indicate that the act was likely to have been intentional. The pilot believed the light to originate from the area near the intersection of Warner and Crandall Road approximately ½ mile north of the airport.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Childers at 517-540-7956. Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)