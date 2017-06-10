South Lyon Man Killed, Milford Residents Injured After Being Struck By Truck In Detroit

A South Lyon man is dead and two pedestrians from Milford were injured after being struck by a pickup truck at a pop-up auto display event in Detroit.



The 73-year-old man from South Lyon died Friday morning in a hospital after the Thursday afternoon crash in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood. The accident occurred on Canfield outside of the Shinola headquarters, a high-end watch and bicycle manufacturer, next to Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant.



Authorities say the pedestrians had stopped to check out a Tesla parked on Canfield, which was part of a mobile gallery traveling throughout North America. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says 42-year-old Deandre Simmons of Inkster drove a pickup truck onto the wrong side of the street as the pedestrians were crossing.



A 45-year old woman and a 65-year-old man from Milford were injured. The woman remained hospitalized while the man was released. Simmons is facing charges of driving with a suspended license causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating a vehicle under the influence causing death and other charges.



Simmons reportedly admitted to taking two Ecstasy pills that morning and investigators believe alcohol may have been involved as well. (JM)