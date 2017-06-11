Boil Water Advisory Removed on M-36 in Hamburg Twp.

June 11, 2017

This notice has been issued to Hamburg Twp. residents along M-36 who are connected to the Livingston Community Water Authority: According to Authority Chairperson Mark St. Charles, the precautionary boil water notice has been rescinded, and it is now safe to drink your tap water. A water main was repaired and a bacteriological survey was undertaken showing that the water is now safe to drink. Any customers who have questions should call the Livingston Community Water Authority at 810-231-1333, extension 102. (TT)

