Brighton Optimist Club Holds Successful Fishing Derby for Kids

June 11, 2017

It was perfect weather Saturday for the annual Brighton Optimist Club’s Fishing Derby for Kids. Over 125 children of all ages cast either their own rod and reels, or those provided by the Optimist Club, and caught several kinds of fish. The largest fish caught in any age group was a 28-inch carp that was landed by Alyson Kue. Optimist Past President Butch Pleiness, who was the chairperson for the event, tells WHMI that the event has been held over the years for no other reason than for kids to have a good time and enjoy the outdoors. Pleiness says handsome trophies were handed out to the various winners in each age category. The first place winners included Hunter Meyer in the 11-16-year-old category; Christian Simeonov is the 1-10-year-old division and Bowen Sprague in the 5-and-under category. Loushyn Noll got the trophy for the biggest fish in the youngest division and Jadyn Noll for the largest fish landed in the 11-16 category. Pleiness says 127 kids participated in this year’s event, which was held at the Brighton Mill Pond. (TT)

