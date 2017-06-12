Hartland Chamber Hosts First Annual Polo Classic

June 12, 2017

A first-ever fundraising polo match in Hartland Saturday was a huge hit with the community.



The Hartland Chamber of Commerce’s 1st annual Polo Classic used the match as a way to raise funds for the chamber’s scholarship fund and community givebacks. Chamber Executive Director Katie Chuba says after meeting the Detroit Polo Club’s Manager Emmalyn Wheaton, she wanted to hold an event that would “put Hartland on the map”. Chuba feels that surrounding communities all have some type of event that they’re known for. She had hoped the community would embrace the event, despite the fact that the sport isn’t as popular in America as it is in other countries. Based on the large turnout of over 400 guests, it’s safe to say the event was welcomed with open arms.



The event included a hat contest, diamond raffle, and live band. The match itself was won 14 to 4 by the Bulldog IT Services team against Hartland Insurance. Justin Powers, a defensive player for the Bulldog team who hails from Pittsburgh, works for the U.S. Polo Association. He says he is trying to relaunch the Detroit Polo Club and agrees the event was a hit.



Powers says the unique sport is not what people think, as many associate it with British culture or the scene from “Pretty Woman”. He explains it’s more of a grassroots sport that brings players from all over the country together, while offering a plethora of opportunities to learn how to play the game.



Chuba says there’s “no question” the Chamber will hold the Polo Classic again next year. The final amount raised for the Chamber hasn’t been calculated yet, but Chuba says when it is, chamber members will determine how to utilize the funds. (DK)



