Golfers Plan Marathon Outing In Fight Against Childhood Brain Cancer

June 12, 2017

Six local golfers will be taking on 100 holes of golf this week in the fight against childhood brain cancer in Pinckney.



The golfers will spend their day covering 26 miles worth of golf course without a motorized cart in the 16 hours of daylight expected this Friday, June 16th. The Rush Lake Hills golf course is hosting the fundraiser in honor of the Chad Tough Foundation. The foundation was founded in memory of the grandson of former U of M football coach Lloyd Carr who passed away from brain cancer at the age of 5. Randy Otto of South Lyon is one of the organizers and says that telling people you are going to play 100 holes of golf gets people's attention, but when you say you'll do it in a single day without a cart, they really focus in on the effort.



Otto will be joined by Tim Gladney of Pinckney, Lisa Sasaki of Plymouth, John Hall of Novi, Nancy O’Connell of Northville, and John Gdowski of Taylor. Contributors pledge for holes completed by a specific golfer or the entire team and are encouraged to construct creative challenges. You can pledge online through the link below. (AS/JK)