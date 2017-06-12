Former Unadilla Woman's Trial Set In Alleged Underage Prostitution Ring

June 12, 2017

A former Livingston County woman charged in a human trafficking investigation is set for trial next month.



41-year-old Amber Speed, a former Unadilla Township resident who now resides in Munith, is facing a variety of charges, including minor sex trafficking, prostitution/pandering, accepting the earnings of a prostitute and debt bondage. Following a pretrial conference last week in Ingham County Circuit Court, a trial date was scheduled for July 17th.



The charges were originally announced in March by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who said the case stems from an investigation by a Michigan State Police Trooper who came across online ads for Speed’s escort operation, involving herself and at least three other girls. The trooper had recently completed human trafficking training, and Schuette says the alleged victims were minors when they were brought into the ring. Multiple instances of Speed allegedly trafficking minors are also alleged to have occurred from 2009 through approximately 2014. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. (JK)