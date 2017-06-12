Highland Officials Tamp Down Arson Theories Surrounding Recent Fires

June 12, 2017

Highland Township officials are throwing water on speculation that recent fires at several area businesses are the result of a serial arsonist.



Following last Monday’s fire at Colasanti’s Market on South Milford Road that damaged a portion of the greenhouse (pictured), several people posting on social media began to openly question whether the fire was related in some fashion to at least two others at businesses this year; a March 6th blaze that destroyed Highland Auto Supply and a March 22nd fire that damaged the Chino Loco restaurant. Both of those businesses are also on Milford Road.



When commenters began to question why the Colasanti’s fire was being looked into by arson investigators, a post on the official Highland Township Facebook page dealt with that head-on. The post stated that, “Residents should understand that it's standard procedure for fires to be investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Arson Investigation Unit. With respect to previous fires in the area, all but two of them had evidence supporting causes other than arson.”



Fire Chief Ken Chapman was quoted by the Milford Times as saying the Highland Auto Supply fire was caused by an oil heater, while paper packed around an appliance is blamed for the Chino Loco blaze. He also said a 2015 fire at a feed store near Milford Road was electrical in nature. (JK)