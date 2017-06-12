Campaign Continues To Transform Peanut Row Alley Into Outdoor Art Gallery, Pedestrian Plaza

June 12, 2017

One downtown Howell alleyway could be transformed into becoming a popular destination if a crowdfunding campaign is successful that runs through the end of the month.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces Community Places program is designed to help communities like Howell make improvements to outdoor areas by matching funds raised from crowdsourcing efforts. The Howell Downtown Development Authority, along with the Chamber of Commerce, the City, and other local leaders, are hoping to take advantage of that by raising $12,000 for the Peanut Row Alley project, located behind Dairy Queen and the Uptown Coffeehouse.



With 18 days left in the campaign, organizers are hovering above the halfway mark with $6,885 raised. DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly says alleys are hidden gems and many business owners, residents and others already realize that. With the funds, the alley would be transformed and offer a place to sit and relax, eat or shop.



Ideas from residents and neighboring business owners have been collected over the past year regarding what they’d like to see done in the alley. Some ideas include the planting of lush fauna beds and unique activities like a human-scale chess board. The crowdfunding campaign is underway through June 30th and if they reach the goal, matching funds would be delivered within 30 days. There are ten different levels to donate, with incentives offered at each tier.



More information on the crowdfunding project and planned improvements can be found through the link. (JM)