Tips Offered At Arts Alliance Grant Writing Workshop

June 13, 2017

A class on grant writing will be available in Howell Wednesday evening for potential art and professional development mini-grant applicants.



The Arts Alliance will host the free workshop at the Howell Opera House Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30pm. Attendees will be introduced to grant writing basics to aid in attaining funds through 2018 mini-grants offered by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The Art Project mini-grants provide up to $4,000 for locally developed, high quality arts and cultural projects. The Professional or Organizational Development mini-grants offer up to $1,500 to nonprofit organizations looking to strengthen their administrative infrastructure.



The grants are available to nonprofit organizations, schools, and municipalities in several regional counties, including Livingston. Additional grant specifics and information about the workshop are available at the link below. (DK)