Investigation Continues Into Fatal Motorcycle Crash

June 13, 2017

An Oakland County man was killed over the weekend in Tyrone Township when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on US-23.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 11:30 Saturday morning to a crash on northbound US-23 and Center Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a 69 year old Commerce Township resident was riding his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on US-23 when he struck the back of a 2002 Pontiac Montana being operated by a 64 year old Canton resident. The Montana was stopped in the right hand lane because of traffic.



The motorcycle driver was transported to Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc with life threatening injuries, but later succumbed to his injuries. One lane remained closed for approximately 3 hours during the investigation. Authorities say that alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, although helmet use is still being determined.



The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fenton City Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Michigan State Police. (JK)