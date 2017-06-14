Bishop Among Those At Congressional Practice When Gunman Opens Fire

June 14, 2017

Congressman Mike Bishop was among those who had to duck for cover this morning after a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice.



House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia. His wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. 8th District Republican Mike Bishop sent several Tweets about the incident, saying a lone gunman had opened fire on several Congressmen and their security. Bishop said Scalise was standing on second base when he was shot, calling him a “sitting duck." Bishop added that he and a member of his staff who were at the practice were safe, but asked the public to pray for those who were wounded. Bishop says fellow Michigan Republicans John Moolenaar and Jack Bergman were also at the field, but were unhurt.



Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature. A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.



The suspect, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, was shot by Capitol Police and later died of his injuries. He has since been identified as a volunteer on the 2016 campaign of Bernie Sanders. The Vermont Senator condemned the incident, which he called a "despicable act."



Picture Credit: Cliff Owen/AP