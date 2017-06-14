Fowlerville Man Heading To Trial In Fatal Crash

A Fowlerville man has been bound over for trial in connection to an October crash that killed a 10-year-old boy.



50-year-old Robert Earl Wilson was charged with one count of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death and three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence causing incapacitating injuries. He waived an exam Tuesday in 66th District Court in Corunna and was bound over to Shiawassee County Circuit Court to face trial.



The charges stem from the October 9th incident on Fowlerville Road, north of Lovejoy Road in Antrim Township. According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department, Wilson was driving northbound when his minivan crossed the center line and hit a car carrying a family of four from Byron. A 10-year-old Fowlerville Community School student was killed in the crash. His parents were hospitalized with injuries ranging from severe to critical. The boy’s sister was also injured. (JK)