Fowlerville Teens Hospitalized After Morning Crash

June 14, 2017

An injury crash this morning sent two Fowlerville teens to the hospital.



The accident happened around 7:19am on Fowlerville Road north of Mason Road in Handy Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say preliminary investigation has revealed that a 16-year-old Fowlerville resident was operating a 2001 Buick Regal. The Buick Regal was entering Fowlerville Road from a private driveway when their vehicle was struck by a 2001 Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Fowlerville Road. The Jeep Cherokee was being operated by a 19-year-old Fowlerville resident. The driver of the Buick Regal was flown to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor by Survival Flight in critical condition.



The 16-year-old passenger in the Buick Regal was transported to the U of M by ambulance in stable condition. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee and 19- year-old passenger were treated at the scene and were to seek medical attention on their own.



Fowlerville Road remained closed for roughly three hours for investigation, which is continuing. The Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County EMS assisted on scene. Authorities say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash. (JM)