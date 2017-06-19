Submissions Sought For Photography Exhibit In Hyne Alley This Summer

June 19, 2017

Local artists have a little time left to get submissions together for an art exhibit in Brighton.



The Brighton Arts and Culture Commission (BACC) is seeking submissions for The Story of Us: Photography Exhibit, which will be on display in Hyne Alley this summer. The goal of the photography exhibit is to showcase Brighton community members, their stories, and project a unified, community story. The Commission is looking for active portrait photographs of Brighton community members. Selected photos will be displayed in the photography exhibit in Hyne Alley throughout the summer. The deadline for submissions is approaching June 23rd.



A link to submission guidelines is provided. (JM)

