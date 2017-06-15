July Forums Set To Inform Community About Dexter Schools $72M Bond Proposal

June 15, 2017

Stakeholders will have a couple of chances next month to attend informational meetings regarding a $72 (m) million bond proposal for Dexter Community Schools.



The proposal, which seeks to raise funds to support renovation of district facilities, will come before voters on Tuesday, August 8th. Each year, the district puts together a 10 year facilities plan and bonds have been born out of both plans from the last two decades.



District officials created a renovation wish list of sorts by taking several factors into consideration, including the life cycle of their facilities, growing enrollment, and instructional needs. The community’s input was also sought through surveys and group forums in order to create the 2018 facilities plan. Superintendent Chris Timmis says their original renovations list was actually much more extensive then the final list that the bond would address.



The bond money would fund construction of a new K-2 building, technology and system upgrades, furniture, buses, technology, additional space at each building, a new band room at the middle school, athletic field updates, and renovations at the senior center and preschool program facilities.



The proposal seeks to maintain the current school debt millage rate of 8.5 mills by extending the rate five or so years before it begins to drop and taper off. Timmis says the district is good stewards of tax payer dollars, and that it is part of the traditional process to ask the community to help support district facilities.



Public forums on the issue will be held at Creekside Intermediate School in the cafeteria on July 17th and 31st at 7pm. More details about the bond proposal can be found at the link below. (DK)