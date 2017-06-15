Hamburg Fun Fest To Honor Ron Savage While Raising Funds For CPR Device

June 15, 2017

A beloved area TV news anchor and firefighter will be honored at an annual Livingston County event.



On Friday, the Hamburg Family Fun Fest will remember Livingston County native Ron Savage, by declaring it “Ron Savage Day.” Savage was a news anchor and reporter at WJBK in Detroit and a decorated, volunteer firefighter who died in February of cardiac arrest, following a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department. Fun Fest officials say that through the years, Savage supported a variety of community events including The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall event that was brought to Hamburg by the festival board.



Funds raised from parking cars on Friday will be used to purchase an AutoPulse in his memory for the Hamburg Township Fire Department. The automated, portable, battery-powered resuscitation device is valued at $15,000. Additional in-kind donations will be accepted on-site by the fire department. According to the Hamburg Enhanced Recreation Organization, since the festival’s inception in 2006, over $200,000 has been put back into the community. You can find more information online through the link below. (JK)