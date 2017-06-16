Howell Historical Society To Host Open House At Train Depot Museum

June 16, 2017

Livingston County residents can take a trip back in time this weekend at an open house event held at one of Howell’s historical treasures.



The Howell Area Historical Society will hold an open house Saturday at their Depot Museum on Wetmore Street from 9am to 1pm. The open house will honor the centennial anniversary of WWI with new exhibits titled “Howell Goes to War”. Then at 2pm, author Kevin Keefe will discuss his book about the Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive and its history. Trustee Ed Vitez says the society’s goal is to bring together those that are interested in the Howell area’s rich history. He says the open house will present history in a fun way, in hopes of engaging people who want to help preserve it.



The depot was purchased by the Historical Society in 1971 and serves to display artifacts for the museum, while preserving the 1886 Ann Arbor Railroad Station. It costs the non-profit organization approximately $5,000 annually just to maintain the depot and property, not including major ticket items. Vitez says community members can support the depot during their visit by making a donation, purchasing a brick to honor their heritage, or becoming a member. More information about tomorrow’s open house can be found at the society's website below. (DK)