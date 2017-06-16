Hamburg Township Woman In Court Over Island Shore Drive Again

June 16, 2017

A Hamburg Township woman is facing familiar criminal charges related to the public use of Island Shore Drive.



65-year-old Mary Ann Lamkin is charged with malicious destruction of property and false report of a felony following an incident on May 22nd involving an altercation with a man on Island Shore Drive. Lamkin has been at odds with the township and her neighbors for years over the status of Island Shore Drive. She claims the road is her private property, but it remains the only access for other residents and a local hardware store. An easement has been granted by a judge.



During the most recent incident, Lamkin is accused of arguing with a man who was driving on the road and eventually hit his vehicle with a garden tool. When police arrived, Lamkin told them the man tried to run her over with his van. Lamkin is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing in the case June 28th. As part of her bond conditions, she cannot impede traffic or persons on or near Island Shore Drive or Schlenker Drive and cannot interfere with anyone’s use of them. She further cannot have contact with any workers present.



Over the years, Lamkin and her husband filed numerous personal protection orders against neighbors and their family members. She also served jail time for her actions in blocking the road. In September of 2013, the Hamburg Township Board held a special meeting to individually review and respond to 33 FOIA denial appeals from Lamkin.



Supervisor Pat Hohl previously told WHMI Island Shore Drive has been in contention for the past 30-plus years and during that time; township residents have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on increased insurance and litigation involving Lamkin. (JM)