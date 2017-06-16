More Construction To Impact Motorists In Brighton Area

June 16, 2017

Now that the Grand River improvement project is mostly done, two more involving rehabilitation and resurfacing are on the radar.



Brighton Road between Bauer and 7th Street, the Brighton City limits, is the first project to be done and it will begin next week. Storm sewer and curb repairs will be the focus this month and then after the 4th of July holiday, crews will work at night to mill out and replace pavement, which should take about five days. The project should be done in mid-July and then crews will move on to Spencer Road. Work will be done on the portion of Spencer Road from I-96 east to Old US-23, and then from Old US-23 to the bridge over the freeway.



The majority of work for each will be done at night according to Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine. Message boards and signs will be out by Monday informing motorists about the upcoming construction. While there is always the possibility of hiccups in the weather and unforeseen circumstances, if all goes as planned, then the two projects could be completed as soon as August. (JM)