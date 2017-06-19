Grand Opening Of Love Inc. Resale Store Wednesday

A grand opening is planned this week to celebrate a new resale store with a multifaceted mission.



The resale store is located at 1225 East Grand River, near a gym in the Promenade Shopping Center in Howell. Love Inc. Executive Director Katherine Janego says the store has multiple objectives and allows them to continue to support the most vulnerable individuals in the community. 100% of proceeds from the store will stay in Livingston County. She says generous contributions have helped get the store up and going, which offers everything from toys and clothes to furniture and household goods.



The store further provides incentives for Love INC participants of the New Creation: A Transformational Journey program. It’s a new program that strives to help people get their lives on track and moving in a positive direction. Participants just finished up a 12-week class and through their hard work, have earned vouchers to use in the store. Those interested also have the opportunity to learn the retail environment, which could be added experience on a resume.



A donation blast was held this past weekend and the store is ready to open come Wednesday. A grand opening celebration is planned from 10am to 6pm, with a ribbon cutting at noon with the Howell and Brighton Chambers of Commerce.



The store will be open regularly from 10 to 6pm Monday through Saturday. Janego says volunteers are always needed and anyone interested can contact the Love Inc. office in Howell. (JM)