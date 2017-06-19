Howell Art Project Returns, Public Voting Underway

The Howell Art Project kicks off this week, with the public encouraged to vote for artwork around town.



Art is on display at local businesses and attractions throughout downtown Howell and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite piece at each location. The weeklong public voting period got underway yesterday and will run through Sunday.



This marks the third consecutive year of the Howell Art Project. It’s somewhat modeled after the DIA Inside/Out Art but because that’s application based and can’t come back to the community every year, the volunteer-led Main Street Design Committee decided to bring in work from local and statewide artists, thus the Howell Art Project was born.



Howell Main Street Chief Operating Officer and DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly tells WHMI more and more art is submitted each year and a higher caliber of art is reaching a wide network of artists and work. Through the years, she says they continue to see more and more prominence of art and the importance it has in bringing people together as a form of place making and just celebrating Howell as a community. Edgerly says 3-D art has also been incorporated this year, although that is not up for a public vote because the pieces and locations have already been selected.



Artwork can be viewed at the Howell Carnegie District Library, the Howell Opera House, Kokopelli’s Korner and Uptown Coffeehouse. Individuals can vote for their favorite piece by texting the code displayed on it and top artwork will be displayed on the exterior of buildings. Votes will be compiled once public voting closes Sunday. The People’s Choice award winner will be announced at the Public Art Unveil and Celebration Ceremony in August. Votes can also be submitted online through the link provided. (JM)