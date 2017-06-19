Fowlerville Couple In Online Duct Tape Contest For Prom Creations

June 19, 2017

34 rolls of duct tape and more than 50 hours later, a Fowlerville couple had constructed their prom outfits inspired by vintage-modern steampunk style.



The gold, bronze and brown creations from 18-year-old Rozlin Opolka and 19-year-old Conner Hawry featured a steampunk theme with cut-out gears. The Victorian-era clothing designs are inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. Rozlin told WHMI it cost less to construct the duct-tape dress and duct-tape tuxedo than purchase the traditional prom dress and rent a tux.



The prom theme of "Vintage Travel" was unknown to the couple when they were designing their outfits, so they fit right in and said it was an amazing way to end senior year with a bang.



The two are now in the running to win up to $10,000 each through a contest sponsored called “Stuck at Prom” by Duct Tape. Online voting is open through July 5th. A link is provided. (JM)