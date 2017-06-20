School Officials Say Three Fires Transition Plan Moving Forward Smoothly

June 20, 2017

With the end of the current school year, the integration of two Howell elementary schools will pick up speed.



During Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Three Fires Elementary Principal, Robert Starkey, updated the board on the status of the process to close Southeast Elementary School and move its students to Three Fires starting this fall. The board voted to make the transition last fall based on the under-utilization of Southeast, and district officials say they have been preparing for a smooth transition for parents, students, and staff. Starkey says he is determined to make sure Three Fires still maintains their “small school feel.”



Starkey addressed the board on everything that has been completed so far and the dates in which everything will be completed by. The school has already given student and parent tours, staffing has been completed, and all technology supplies have been ordered. The restructuring of the playground is set to begin later this week and will be completed by July 31st. Teachers will complete packaging their supplies on June 30th and will be given building access on August 1st. During the month of August, staff will receive training courses which pertains to disability awareness, crisis prevention, and teacher-to-student interactions.



Starkey said he believes the transition is moving at a good pace and says the overall vibe of the transition is a positive one. (DF/JK)