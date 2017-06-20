Project Moving Forward To Improve Downtown Brighton Pedestrian Safety

June 20, 2017

Main Street crosswalks in Downtown Brighton are sporting some changes, with authorities saying more are on the way.



Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority in May approved the purchase of enhanced lighted pedestrian signs to replace the in-ground crosswalk lights. The new signs will flash when the pedestrian hits the “walk” button and alert traffic to slow down and yield. But before those can be completely installed, officials have placed signs in the center lanes instructing drivers to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. They also say the Brighton police officers will be on the lookout for drivers who speed, fail to yield, or drive distracted.



The in-ground lights are installed in five crosswalks along Main Street; at St. Paul Street, West Street, Hyne Street, First Street and in the crosswalk at the Millpond. But they have presented a number of issues through the years with frequent repairs due to damage caused by climate, salt trucks and plows, and general wear-and-tear. In addition, replacement lights are expensive and can only be installed when temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees. As a result, the in-ground lights are often broken, especially during the late winter months. Given those issues, the DDA voted to approve up to $30,000 for new crosswalk that will require little maintenance and be operational year-round. The new signs are expected to be installed mid-summer. (JK)