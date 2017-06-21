Fowlerville Man Charged in Fatal Hit And Run Arraigned

Arraignment has been held for a Fowlerville man charged in connection to a fatal hit and run pedestrian collision in Green Oak Township.



20-year-old David Michael Vega faces one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He was arraigned Monday in 53rd District Court and bond was set at $50,000.



The charge against him stems from the September 1st incident in which Vega allegedly hit 19-year-old Ambrose Ian Sullivan and left the scene without reporting the incident. Sullivan, of Northfield Township, was said to be walking home from his job at the Whitmore Lake McDonald’s when he was struck around 2am. Further details surrounding the collision have not yet been released. Green Oak Township Police and Fire and Rescue Personnel responded to a call September 2nd for an unresponsive man on Whitmore Lake Road, north of Eight Mile Road. Sullivan’s body was discovered on the shoulder of the roadway and he was determined to be deceased at the time of the discovery.



Vega is due back in court next Tuesday for a probable cause conference. (DK)