Pinckney Man Who Drove Drunk To Pick Up Kids Sentenced

June 21, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a Livingston County man who drove drunk to go pick up his children after his wife was pulled over for also driving drunk.



39-year-old Matthew Egnot was sentenced Tuesday by 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader to five days in jail, with a credit of one day served. He was also sentenced to one year of probation, and must complete five days of community service, substance abuse counseling, and attend a victim impact panel.



On January 29th, Hamburg Township Police received reports that a 2016 Ford Explorer and gone off the road into the front yard of a home near Bass Ridge and Hooker Roads. Matthew Egnot’s wife, Siobhan, was reportedly the driver of the vehicle and had the couple’s two young children as passengers in the car. After Siobhan failed field sobriety tests, Matthew Egnot was called to come pick the children up. However when he arrived, officers suspected he was intoxicated as well and arrested the couple.



Matthew was charged with operating with a BAC of .17 or more and operating while intoxicated, and Siobhan was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with occupants less than 16. Siobhan was sentenced earlier this month to two days already served in the county jail, one year of probation, and 30 days of community service. (DK)