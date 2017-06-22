Vehicle Benefit To Help Hamburg Historical Museum

Vintage vehicles of all types will be on-hand in support of a local museum.



The Car, Truck, Tractor, and Motorcycle Show to benefit the Hamburg Historical Museum will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm. The museum, which opened in 2004, began as a Methodist church in the 1850s and is one of Hamburg’s most historic buildings. The proceeds from this family event will be put towards paying off the debt from the museum’s new roof project.



There will be live music, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, food, goodie bags to show entrants, and trophies. Vehicle entry is $10, and registration starts at 10am. Vendor space is available. The show will take place at Golden Septic and Landscape Supplies, located at the corner of M-36 and Hamburg Road. Additionally, a Book and Bake Sale will be held at St. Stephen’s Church on the corner of Hamburg Road and Stone Street from 11am until 2pm. For more information, call (810) 923-8230. (MK)