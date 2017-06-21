Resale Store With A Mission Celebrates Grand Opening

June 21, 2017

A new resale store opened its doors in Howell today with a mission to help those in need in Livingston County.



The Love INC resale shop in The Promenade Plaza at Grand River and National Street is only the second of its kind in Michigan, although the organization, which stands for Love In the Name of Christ, has resale stores across the nation and even as far away as Africa. However, officials say 100% of the proceeds from the Howell store will stay in Livingston County and help fund various programs and initiatives to help those who are most in need. T



Love INC accepts any type of donation Monday-Saturday from 11am to 5 pm, with heavy donations accepted Saturdays from 11 to 3. The shop is run by volunteers and if you’re interested you’ll find details through the link below. (AS/JK)