Fatal Crash Kills Ypsilanti Man, Injures South Lyon Teen

June 21, 2017

A head-on, rollover crash claimed the life of an Ypsilanti man and injured a South Lyon teen this morning.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to a two vehicle crash on Pontiac Trail near 6 mile road in Washtenaw County’s Salem Township at 6:30am. Initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Ford Escape, driven by 62 year old John Avey was northbound on Pontiac Trail when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head on with a 2002 Ford Focus traveling southbound.



The driver of the Escape went into cardiac arrest while en-route to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival. The driver of the Focus, a 17-year-old man from South Lyon, was taken by ambulance to the University of Michigan hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The vehicles were said to be heavily damaged and both men had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. The crash blocked a portion of Pontiac Trail l, which was closed between Five Mile and Six Mile roads. The incident remains under investigation. (JM)