Sign Repairs & Construction To Bring Lane Closures On Grand River

June 23, 2017

Sign repairs and other work are scheduled on Grand River in the City of Brighton.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing signs on the I-96 overpass at Grand River Avenue on Tuesday. As a result, there will be a single lane closure on Grand River from 9am to 2pm.



Meanwhile, the city says the Grand River construction is finally coming to a close as the last coat of asphalt has been applied. In the next week, center line painting and intersection markings should be finished and then the final step will be installing new signs. Drivers may experience an occasional lane closure as the work wraps up.



Weekly progress updates are posted on the City of Brighton’s website and Facebook page. (JM)