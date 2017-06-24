Public Encouraged To Cast Final Votes In Howell Art Project

June 24, 2017

There is limited time left to vote for artwork on display around downtown Howell.



This marks the third consecutive year of the Howell Art Project. 12 semi-finalist pieces are on display at local businesses throughout downtown Howell and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite piece at each location. The weeklong public voting period ends Sunday evening. Artwork can be viewed at the Howell Carnegie District Library, the Howell Opera House, Kokopelli’s Korner and Uptown Coffeehouse. Individuals can vote for their favorite piece by texting the code displayed on it.



Votes will be compiled once public voting closes. The People’s Choice award winner will be announced at the Public Art Unveil and Celebration Ceremony in August. Winning artwork will be reproduced and hung on the exterior of buildings throughout the downtown district



Votes can also be submitted online through the link provided. (JM)