Charges Dropped Against One Accused Credit Card Thief As Other Heads To Trial

June 23, 2017

Charges have been dismissed against one Milford resident charged with stealing credit cards and then using them to buy gift cards in Hartland Township, while the other has been bound over for trial.



20-year-old Avery Snyder and 21-year-old Tyler Graves were each charged last month with three counts each of stealing and retaining credit cards. Snyder was arrested for stealing and retaining a credit card after police found store receipts in her car totaling more than $726 from purchases made with a stolen credit card on May 1 at Meijer in Hartland. The card’s owner, a 36-year-old Milford resident, told police his vehicle had been broken into the night before while it was parked in his driveway. The cards were then used for more than $2,000 in purchases at stores and gas stations in White Lake, Highland, Wixom, and Hartland. When police reviewed the Meijer store’s surveillance video, an officer recognized Snyder and Graves and was aware that Graves was wanted for cutting off his tether for being on parole from a 2014 home invasion conviction.



On May 18th, they followed Snyder after she left her mother’s house, observed her pick up Graves, and then drive into downtown Milford, where the officer pulled over the car for a traffic violation and arrested Graves. However, charges against Graves have since been dismissed, with no indication in court records as to why. Snyder, meanwhile, was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court where she’ll be arraigned July 7th. (JK)