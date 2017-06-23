Trucks Crash Head-On Thursday, Drivers Hospitalized

Two men were hospitalized following a head-on crash Thursday in Highland Township.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation responded around 4:51pm to a report of a head-on injury traffic crash at Harvey Lake Road and East Wardlow Road. A 2004 Dodge Ram, operated by an 18-year-old Highland Township man, was traveling southbound on Harvey Lake Road. Police say that’s when a northbound 2002 Dodge Ram, driven by a 44-year-old Waterford Township man, crossed left of center and struck the southbound vehicle head on.



One of the drivers had to be extricated from his vehicle by the Highland Township Fire Department. Both drivers were admitted to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.



Investigators from the OCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit responded on scene to assist in the investigation. Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and both drivers were believed to be wearing their seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.(JM)