Former Auto Shop Worker Admits To Secretly Photographing Women in Bathroom

June 24, 2017

A Williamston man charged with secretly photographing women in the bathroom of a Brighton auto shop where he worked has entered a plea.



37-year-old Joshua David Porter pleaded guilty as charged Friday to three counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Michigan State Police identify Porter as a Williamston resident, but court records show an Ypsilanti address.



The charges stem from an incident that occurred in April of 2016. Porter reportedly installed a GoPro camera in the women’s bathroom at Brighton Auto One where he worked, prior to being transferred to the store’s Wixom location. After a photograph was posted to the Internet, a police raid of the Brighton store was conducted at which time the device was discovered.



He is scheduled to be sentenced July 27th in Circuit Court. (DK)

