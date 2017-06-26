Earl Farm Dinner Will Raise Funds To Purchase Cattle For Local Charities

June 26, 2017

A local family-owned farm will be the location of a benefit dinner next month as a unique way to give back to several community charities.



Brent Earl isn’t counting his chickens just yet, but is hoping the Field to Table Benefit Dinner at Earl Farm July 20th will raise enough money to purchase several steers. Earl is looking to donate to organizations in need of food in his own way. He says many people donate money or canned goods, but he wants to purchase steers, raise them on his farm, and then donate the beef to charities in need.



One steer, which costs around $2,500, can supply about 400 lbs of healthy, grass-fed beef. Earl says the farm has the capacity for more cattle, but he does not have the financial resources to purchase more. Earl has a goal to donate 100 steers in his lifetime and by incorporating the community, he may be able to make that impact. He hopes to be able to gift the organizations with quality beef that they often don’t receive or can’t afford.



It will take about 14 to 18 months for the cattle to become full grown. The steers will then be processed and delivered to the benefitting charities, LACASA, Sonrise Pantry, Family Impact Center, The Torch, and Gleaners.



Rain or shine, the benefit will be held outside near a 60 acre sunflower field. The dinner menu will include many items grown at the farm, and the evening will feature live music. The event is limited to 100 people and tickets can be found at the link below. Anyone unable to attend but wishing to make a contribution can donate at the website as well. (DK)

