LACASA's Garden Tour Weekend Returns In July

June 25, 2017

Summer is in full bloom and two events will showcase gardens throughout Livingston County while raising funds to support victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence.



LACASA will host its 19th annual Garden Tour Weekend July 8th and 9th. Guests will be able to explore 14 colorful gardens but get ideas about planting, decorating and staging their own outdoor spaces. Attendees can also learn green-thumb tips from homeowners. City, suburban and rural gardens are featured that have been created with love and lots of imagination. LACASA’s Community Engagement Director Deanna Norris tells WHMI they have a very active and devoted committee that puts a lot of thought into selecting the gardens, saying most are master gardeners and have been involved for most, if not all, 19 years of the event.

The weekend also features a Stargazer Scavenger Hunt, allowing attendees to search for clues and enter a special drawing. Tickets can also be purchased for the annual Blooming Raffle and Summertime Quilt raffle at specified locations.



Twilight in the Garden will be held a couple weeks later on July 22nd, which is LACASA’s midsummer fundraising garden party. Both events are well attended and proceeds stay in the community, benefitting vulnerable children and adults from Livingston County. Twilight tickets are $75. It’s LACASA’s midsummer fundraising garden party and will be hosted by Linda and Dale Bader of Bader Acres in Howell. That features international wines and cool brews, food, a cigar and spirits bar, and live entertainment in a setting with colorful waterside gardens.



Tickets for LACASA’s Garden Tour are $15 in advance or $20 at gardens during the event. Tickets are on sale at 16 locations throughout Livingston County. Details can be found through the link. (JM)