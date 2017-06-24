Pinckney Camp CEO Named "Entrepreneur of the Year"

June 24, 2017

The CEO of a local camp for children with health challenges has been honored for his entrepreneurship by a global organization.



Doug Armstrong, CEO of the North Star Reach camp in Unadilla Township, was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by multinational professional services firm EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young. Armstrong was among 14 individuals from the Michigan and Northwest Ohio region to receive the award.



North Star Reach welcomes campers ages 7-15 with chronic and life-threatening health challenges with the goal of giving them the full camp experience free of charge. Founded by Armstrong in 2007, the non-profit camp serves 1,500 children and their families annually. The camp opened last summer and operates year-round.



Armstrong is a former nurse and clinical research director at the University of Michigan Transplant Center. (DK)





Facebook Photo