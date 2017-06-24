Brighton Realtor Reappointed To State Board

June 24, 2017

A Brighton man has been reappointed to the Michigan Board of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons.



On Friday, Governor Rick Snyder announced the reappointments of Ronald Zupko of Brighton and Patrick Dean of DeWitt to the board. Housed within the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the nine-member board oversees the licensure and practice of real estate brokers and salespersons in Michigan.



Governor Snyder thanked Zupko and Dean for their continued commitment to overseeing the real estate broker and salesperson profession in Michigan.



Zupko is an associate broker with Re/Max Platinum in Brighton and has nearly 25 years of real estate experience. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and is a former president of the Livingston County Association of Realtors.



Members will serve four-years term expiring June 30th, 2021. Their appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. (JM)