Scrap Tire Collection In July For Livingston County Residents

June 25, 2017

Livingston County residents have an opportunity unload scrap tires in an environmentally safe manner.



A Scrap Tire Collection sponsored by the Solid Waste Program of the Livingston County Drain Commissioner will be held for Livingston County residents to responsibly dispose of car and light truck tires. The event is free for Livingston County residents and will be held by reservation only on Saturday, July 8th from 9am-1pm. Per State regulations; there is a limit of 10 tires per resident address.



Details are provided in the link and attachment. (JM)