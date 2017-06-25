Portions of Brighton Experience Power Outage

Part of the city of Brighton was affected by a power outage yesterday afternoon and last evening…DTE reports that the problem was due to a cable failure. The initial area of the outage was very small, affecting just the northeast part of Brighton, but later had to be expanded when the crew sent to the scene had to remove additional customers in order to address the outage. Power went out in the northeast part of town in the late afternoon and service was restored at about 9:20 last night when affected customers were switched to another circuit. DTE did not have an estimate on the number of residential and commercial customers who were affected by the outage. In addition to residential customers, a large commercial area on Grand River, which includes several restaurants and other businesses, was affected. (TT)

