Despite Weather Woes, Crowds Still Enjoy Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

June 26, 2017

Despite a distinct lack of actual balloons in the air, organizers say all of the other elements of the festival made sure 2017 was another successful year for the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest.



The 33rd annual event still drew good crowds throughout the weekend. Only one of the five balloon launches took place due to weather related issues, as event officials followed all safety procedures to ensure the safety of the pilots and spectators. Event coordinator, Michelle Tokan, said that everyone seemed to have a great time regardless of the weather.



This year’s winner of the Michigan Challenge turned out to be Pat Fogue from Columbia, Missouri; sponsored by the International Manufacturing Technology Show. Aside from the Michigan Challenge, event-goers were treated to firework displays, a balloon glow (pictured), carnival rides, and a night time skydiving show. (DF)