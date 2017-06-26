Howell Woman Improves After Weekend Crash

June 26, 2017

A Howell woman’s condition has improved following a crash over the weekend.



Officials with the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor say that 18-year-old Stacey Anne Raby has been upgraded to fair condition after the crash early Saturday morning. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 2:20am to Oak Grove Road south of Cindy Drive in Howell Township for a single vehicle injury crash. A preliminary investigation indicated Raby was driving a 1997 Plymouth Neon southbound on Oak Grove Road when she lost control and struck a tree after crossing the centerline.



Raby was transported to U of M by Survival Flight and originally listed in critical condition. Oak Grove Road remained closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, while alcohol and seatbelt use remain under investigation. (JK)